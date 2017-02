1st ROUND OF CLASS 1 & 2 STATE WRESTLING IN THE BOOKS

LOCAL WRESTLER RESULTS IN THE 1st ROUND

106 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – RADLEY REED (PENNEY) 24-11 WON BY DECISION OVER TIM SPEER (MID-BUCHANAN) 39-15 (DEC 8-7)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ROSS CRITTEN (GALLATIN) 43-2 WON BY FALL OVER JEREMY WIMER (ALBANY) 35-12 (FALL 1:45)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – TANNER DALINGHAUS (LATHROP) 47-3 WON BY FALL OVER MASON HUTCHINGS (RICHMOND) 31-21 (FALL 0:56)

113 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – WADE RAEMAN (WHITFIELD) 35-9 WON BY FALL OVER KEEGAN ALLEN (GALLATIN) 27-9 (FALL 0:37)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MAX ROARK (SENECA) 34-9 WON BY FALL OVER NICK WILLIAMS (SOUTH HARRISON) 29-22 (FALL 1:09)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CARTER LALUMIA (ADRIAN) 36-6 WON BY FALL OVER CONNER BERRY (MAYSVILLE) 27-17 (FALL 2:22)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ETHAN SMITH (BUFFALO) 45-7 WON BY FALL OVER JOEY RUSSELL (LAWSON) 16-20 (FALL 0:27)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ANDREW BEANE (LATHROP) 45-6 WON BY FALL OVER ZACH REED (VERSAILLES) 23-16 (FALL 2:45)



120 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DAWSON STEPHENS (SENECA) 39-12 WON BY DECISION OVER TRISTAN BLAIR (LATHROP) 39-7 (DEC 6-5)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – BRADEN CARPENTER (LAWSON) 25-14 WON BY FALL OVER WYATT COOLEY (FATHER TOLTON CATHOLIC) 27-15 (FALL 2:14)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DYLAN WADE (MAYSVILLE) 48-4 WON BY DECISION OVER KOOPER WILSON (VERSAILLES) 31-14 (DEC 9-2)

126 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DALTON WADE (MAYSVILLE) 37-13 WON BY DECISION OVER ROBERT GUTIERREZ (TIPTON) 33-3 (DEC 7-6)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DALTON BRIDGES (BLAIR OAKS) 27-7 WON BY FALL OVER TYLER HACHMAN (LAWSON) 27-8 (FALL 3:49)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DALTON HEMBREE (SENECA) 50-4 WON BY FALL OVER WILL ENGEL (ALBANY) 28-19 (FALL 0:28)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DRAKE EYCHANER (NORTH ANDREW) 39-4 WON BY DECISION OVER KONNER SHEWMAKER (VERSAILLES) 9-4 (DEC 8-4)

132 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – RICHARD JORDAN (WHITFIELD) 26-11 WON BY FALL OVER GRIFFIN JENNINGS (SOUTH HARRISON) 22-27 (FALL 3:23)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – TYLER ROSS (LAWSON) 42-4 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER GARRETT SHEETS (PRINCIPIA) 20-16 (MD 11-1)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JADON HENRY (NORTH CALLAWAY) 43-7 WON BY FALL OVER DRAYTON HARRIS (GALLATIN) 40-10 (FALL 3:04)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ASHTON WYNN (HANCOCK) 36-7 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER JARED EADS (MAYSVILLE) 24-15 (MD 17-5)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – TREY HUCK (VALLE CATHOLIC) 28-12 WON BY FALL OVER BRAYAN RODRIGUEZ (WEST PLATTE) 25-12 (FALL 3:54)

138 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – KADE KENNEDY (PLATTSBURG) 46-12 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER CHASE LYNCH (BRENTWOOD) 30-8 (MD 15-7)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – KALEB POPPLEWELL (MAYSVILLE) 52-2 WON BY FALL OVER CONNOR ROBERTS (PALMYRA) 11-22 (FALL 1:28)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JACOB ANDERSON (MID-BUCHANAN) 36-15 WON BY FORFEIT OVER KEITH CLAY (SUMNER) 42-8 (FOR.)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CADE KILLINGSWORTH (LAWSON) 32-11 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER ETHAN HOVIS (WHITFIELD) 30-20 (MD 12-0)

145 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – BRAEDEN CAMPBELL (SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY) 43-8 WON BY DECISION OVER WYATT BIRD (GALLATIN) 39-8 (DEC 3-1)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CARTER KINKEAD (CENTRALIA) 30-3 WON BY FALL OVER KADEN EHRHARDT (NORTH ANDREW) 33-7 (FALL 3:36)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – BRAIDN FORD (RICHMOND) 38-8 WON IN TIE BREAKER – 1 OVER DALTON COOK (LAWSON) 28-17 (TB-1 8-6)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DALTON SCHLIE (PLATTSBURG) 36-7 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER CAYDEN BERTZ (LEXINGTON) 19-21 (MD 12-1)

152 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – COLTON WILLIAMS (LAWSON) 25-1 WON BY FALL OVER KHALIL WALKER (BROOKFIELD) 32-12 (FALL 4:32)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DECLAN SCHWEIZER (GALLATIN) 33-10 WON BY FALL OVER PAYTON WOLFE (LATHROP) 34-19 (FALL 5:03)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – PARKER ROTTERMAN (MID-BUCHANAN) 43-8 WON BY DECISION OVER MASON HEWITT (RICHMOND) 11-8 (DEC 12-6)

160 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MASON HOAGLAND (KNOB NOSTER) 38-10 WON BY FALL OVER GAVIN JOHNS (SOUTH HARRISON) 31-12 (FALL 3:16)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DREW ROREBECK (TRENTON) 33-4 WON BY FALL OVER DEVIN SCHLERETH (HANCOCK) 15-9 (FALL 0:49)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – FLOYD MILLER (BUFFALO) 42-5 WON BY FALL OVER WYATT CUMMINGS (PLATTSBURG) 31-25 (FALL 5:11)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ANDREW MARTIN (HOLDEN) 43-6 WON BY FALL OVER JOHN SHANKS (STANBERRY) 29-17 (FALL 1:28)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – LANCE HYMER (SENECA) 51-7 WON BY FALL OVER JUSTIN WRIGHT (LATHROP) 47-4 (FALL 2:43)

170 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ALVARO PORRAS (LEXINGTON) 35-11 WON BY DECISION OVER KAMEREN JENKINS (LAWSON) 29-19 (DEC 5-4)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DOMINIC NOBILE (RICHMOND) 38-5 WON BY FALL OVER JASON WRIGHT (LATHROP) 32-18 (FALL 4:48)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JACKSON EVANS (CENTRALIA) 48-4 WON BY FALL OVER CLAYTON STOLL (STANBERRY) 34-11 (FALL 0:51)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MASON DOLL (SOUTH HARRISON) 48-1 WON BY MEDICAL FORFEIT OVER LUCAS `LUKE` STATON (CARROLLTON) 34-11 (M. FOR.)

182 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – KALE SCHRADER (SENECA) 42-7 WON BY FALL OVER JAKE POST (MAYSVILLE) 38-15 (FALL 3:47)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CORBIN MENKE (LAWSON) 46-1 WON BY FALL OVER MONTGOMERY MILLS (FATHER TOLTON CATHOLIC) 27-16 (FALL 2:21)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – WILLIE SCHOTTE (VERSAILLES) 41-0 WON BY FALL OVER WYATT STARMER (SOUTH HARRISON) 33-18 (FALL 0:40)

195 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – GRAYDEE RAINS (GALLATIN) 43-4 WON BY DECISION OVER DYLAN WILSON (HOLDEN) 33-14 (DEC 14-7)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ADREAN FISHER (LAWSON) 39-3 WON BY FALL OVER PROMISE COOPER (SUMNER) 24-18 (FALL 0:58)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JADAN WHITNEY (TRENTON) 40-13 WON BY FALL OVER PAUL KARSTEN (BLAIR OAKS) 29-14 (FALL 4:57)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – BLAKE MCCLAIN (PLATTSBURG) 10-2 WON BY MEDICAL FORFEIT OVER CODY BABB (CENTRAL (NEW MADRID)) 30-15 (M. FOR.)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – LUKE DOUGLAS (LATHROP) 43-11 WON BY FALL OVER ALEX REYES (PRINCIPIA) 13-16 (FALL 1:23)

220 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – GUNNER MARTIN (POLO) 47-1 WON BY FALL OVER BRADLEY GIBSON (PLATTSBURG) 44-14 (FALL 1:21)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – SAM HASEKAMP (CENTRALIA) 53-1 WON BY FALL OVER JOHNATHAN CHITTUM (NORTH ANDREW) 35-15 (FALL 1:15)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MASON OWEN (TRENTON) 38-11 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER CONNER OSMON (ALBANY) 25-8 (MD 13-3)

285 CLASS 1

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MAX DARRAH (WHITFIELD) 44-2 WON BY FALL OVER LANE FUSTON (SOUTH HARRISON) 20-21 (FALL 0:34)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – HARRISON MATTHEWS (MID-BUCHANAN) 37-17 WON BY FALL OVER TY YOUNGBLOOD (PRINCIPIA) 24-12 (FALL 2:50)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ELORY ANDERSON (STANBERRY) 39-3 WON BY FALL OVER DEVIN HART (LUTHERAN NORTH) 18-10 (FALL 2:46)

106 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – GRANITE CUNNINGHAM (BOLIVAR) 36-10 WON BY DECISION OVER COLTON SEWELL (CHILLICOTHE) 35-8 (DEC 6-4)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JOSEPH SEMERAD (MONETT) 49-3 WON BY TECH FALL OVER ETHAN DAY (EXCELSIOR SPRINGS) 26-11 (TF-1.5 5:49 (16-0))

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – SAWYER DAY (CAMERON) 43-11 WON BY DECISION OVER AUSTIN KLINE (CLINTON) 38-13 (DEC 5-2)

113 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CRISTIAN DIXON (BENTON) 28-10 WON BY FALL OVER BRAYAN JUAREZ (MEXICO) 19-27 (FALL 1:24)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – HUNTER WILLIAMS (EXCELSIOR SPRINGS) 15-11 WON BY FALL OVER GAVIN ROBERTSON (KIRKSVILLE) 22-11 (FALL 0:18)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JAKE HUFFMAN (SAVANNAH) 44-4 WON BY FALL OVER JACOB ALESHIRE (MOBERLY) 32-12 (FALL 0:56)

120 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CAMRON LOWRY (MOBERLY) 31-14 WON BY FALL OVER CALEB WORLAND (CAMERON) 36-18 (FALL 1:04)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – GABRIEL HUMMER (SAVANNAH) 26-10 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER SOLOMON HUFF (FULTON) 22-17 (MD 15-4)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DYLAN PATTON (MEXICO) 30-5 WON BY FALL OVER AIDEN PERRY (BENTON) 14-24 (FALL 0:12)

126 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JASON LANDING (ST. CLAIR) 42-4 WON BY FALL OVER BROCK CARTER (LOGAN-ROGERSVILLE) 12-13 (FALL 3:11)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DRAKE SMITH (SAVANNAH) 46-4 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER JACK MORGAN (MOBERLY) 27-20 (MD 10-2)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – BRANDON DEWS (FULTON) 27-5 WON BY FALL OVER HUNTER ARMSTRONG (BENTON) 25-18 (FALL 1:45)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CHASE FOREMAN (CAMERON) 48-3 WON BY TECH FALL OVER ROBERT GIVENS (MCCLUER SOUTH-BERKELEY) 10-15 (TF-1.5 4:16 (22-4))

132 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CHASE MINNICK (CHILLICOTHE) 47-3 WON BY FALL OVER DARRELL MALONE (KENNETT) 25-15 (FALL 2:28)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – GRANT STAFFEN (STE. GENEVIEVE) 33-12 WON BY FALL OVER JON STEVENSON (CAMERON) 28-27 (FALL 1:37)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DEAN FOSTER (SAVANNAH) 36-12 WON BY FALL OVER KOBIE BLANKENSHIP (SULLIVAN) 35-15 (FALL 5:13)

138 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DYLAN HELLEBUSCH (ST. FRANCIS BORGIA) 36-3 WON BY FALL OVER JOSH STEVENSON (CAMERON) 29-29 (FALL 1:13)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – PEYTON SMITH (SAVANNAH) 32-1 WON BY FALL OVER DUSTIN JAHNSEN (OWENSVILLE) 30-12 (FALL 2:52)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – THOMAS HENDERSON (ST. JAMES) 30-9 WON BY MAJOR DECISION OVER BRYCE LARSON (CHILLICOTHE) 35-17 (MD 14-2)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JORDAN SHEWMAKER (BENTON) 38-4 WON BY FALL OVER NOAH TURNER-HOUSE (CENTRAL (PARK HILLS)) 28-13 (FALL 1:08)

145 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – AUSTIN MAGNUSON (OSAGE) 34-6 WON BY FALL OVER STEVEN WALSER (CAMERON) 34-21 (FALL 2:54)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – BRODY CRAWFORD (MONETT) 28-12 WON BY TECH FALL OVER ZACH BLIXT (CHILLICOTHE) 21-25 (TF-1.5 4:44 (19-3))

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – AUSTIN MORGAN (EXCELSIOR SPRINGS) 36-6 WON BY DECISION OVER HAYDEN BURKS (BOLIVAR) 27-15 (DEC 7-1)

152 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ISAIAH JOHNSON (BENTON) 35-8 WON BY DECISION OVER DARYIN SHARP (BOLIVAR) 35-10 (DEC 11-4)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – ARMAND KENEPASKE (ODESSA) 29-18 WON BY DECISION OVER JOEY THOMPSON (CHILLICOTHE) 25-23 (DEC 11-4)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MICHAEL HUMMER (SAVANNAH) 47-4 WON BY FALL OVER CHARLES PUMEL (BOONVILLE) 39-9 (FALL 1:05)

160 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DEAN ADKINS (CHILLICOTHE) 45-5 WON BY DECISION OVER GREG ROLWES (PRIORY) 41-8 (DEC 7-2)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – KELLEN EKERN (MEXICO) 43-1 WON BY FALL OVER JACKSON SANDERS (MARYVILLE) 34-14 (FALL 1:23)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – BRANT PRICE (SAVANNAH) 50-3 WON BY FALL OVER SAM MULLIGAN (JOHN BURROUGHS) 27-11 (FALL 1:27)

170 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DAWSON BRANDT (ELDON) 44-11 WON BY TECH FALL OVER DAKOTA BAYER (BENTON) 19-18 (TF-1.5 5:04 (17-2))

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – COLE LIGHTFOOT (PLEASANT HILL) 43-3 WON BY FALL OVER ISAAC WASHBURN (CHILLICOTHE) 17-12 (FALL 1:05)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MATTHEW TWADDLE (MARYVILLE) 37-9 WON BY DECISION OVER ADRIAN RANSOM (CLINTON) 31-22 (DEC 7-3)

182 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – KAYDE BURTON (CHILLICOTHE) 34-8 WON BY FALL OVER VIN KRIEGSHAUSER (KIRKSVILLE) 26-20 (FALL 4:36)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JEREMIAH GLISE (SAVANNAH) 38-13 WON BY DECISION OVER ROBERT STRONG (MILLER CAREER ACADEMY) 35-3 (DEC 7-5)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CALEB SHANKS (CAMERON) 53-1 WON BY FALL OVER AIDAN REID (JOHN BURROUGHS) 18-7 (FALL 0:34)

195 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – WADE HAHN (STE. GENEVIEVE) 40-0 WON BY FALL OVER EREK BROSE (CHILLICOTHE) 21-21 (FALL 2:34)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – TAGE MCNUTT (BENTON) 33-3 WON BY FALL OVER KALUB EVANS (POTOSI) 15-14 (FALL 1:39)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – DAWSON COX (CAMERON) 50-5 WON BY FALL OVER COLTEN GIBSON (DEXTER) 20-11 (FALL 1:40)

220 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CURTIS WESTON (BENTON) 39-3 WON BY FALL OVER KOA CREECH (BOLIVAR) 17-13 (FALL 1:00)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – GABRIEL RUMBAOA (BOONVILLE) 40-4 WON BY FALL OVER MAX ANDERSON (CHILLICOTHE) 27-14 (FALL 2:45)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JACOB JOHNSON (NEVADA) 43-2 WON BY FALL OVER RYAN OWENS (MARYVILLE) 22-12 (FALL 0:55)

285 CLASS 2

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – MATTHEW DEAN (CENTRAL (PARK HILLS)) 15-4 WON BY FALL OVER TONY EIGHMY (BENTON) 21-8 (FALL 3:58)-5)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – JOE BRYANT (CAMERON) 41-2 WON BY FALL OVER CAMREN MCQUEEN (OWENSVILLE) 27-18 (FALL 0:38)

CHAMP. ROUND 1 – CLAYTON VAUGHN (STE. GENEVIEVE) 23-12 WON BY FALL OVER KEEGAN VALDEZ (CHILLICOTHE) 30-19 (FALL 0:56)