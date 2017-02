A COLORADO MAN WAS ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN DAVIESS COUNTY.

THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 43-YEAR-OLD LAMAR, COLORADO RESIDENT DAVID P. PAYNE FACES PRELIMINARY CHARGES OF TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

PAYNE WAS TAKEN TO THE DAVIESS-DEKALB REGIONAL JAIL ON A 24-HOUR HOLD.