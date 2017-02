SERVICES FOR 92-YEAR-OLD LAVINA B. MCCRARY WILL BE 2 P.M. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017, AT THE HAMILTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH SANCTUARY. VISITATION: 6:30-8 P.M. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20, AT BRAM FUNERAL HOME, HAMILTON. INTERMENT: HIGHLAND CEMETERY, HAMILTON.