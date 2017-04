ALBANY SCHOOL BOARD REORGANIZES

ALBANY’S SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS REORGANIZED FOLLOWING THEIR ELECTION EARLIER IN THE MONTH. THE BOARD APPROVED KENT WILSON AS ALBANY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT. DUANE WILLIAMS WILL BE THE VICE PRESIDENT, JAMIE WORRELL AS TREASURER, AND MARILYN ARNOLD AS SECRETARY. THE BOARD REFLECTED ON THE RESULTS OF THE LEVY FINANCING ELECTION TAKEN EARLIER THIS MONTH. THEY ALSO DISCUSSED FUTURE PLANNING REGARDING THE LEVY ISSUE. THE BOARD ADOPTED THEIR ANNUAL SALARY SCHEDULE THAT WAS RECOMMENDED BY THE SALARY AND BENEFITS COMMITTEE. ONE STEP WAS ADDED TO EACH COLUMN ON THE SALARY SCHEDULE FOR NEXT YEAR. MOVEMENT ON THE SALARY SCHEDULE WILL BE DETERMINED IN JUNE. THE BOARD HIRED MORGAN QUICK AS AN AGRICULTURE EDUCATION TEACHER. THEY ALSO ACCEPTED A RESIGNATION OF PAIGE EMERY AS GIRLS ASSISTANT BASKETBALL COACH. THE BOARD ALSO APPROVED AN EXTRA DUTY LIST THAT INCLUDED KURTIS COX AS ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR AND BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL COACH, BROOKE CRAWFORD AS GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH, DOUG FOUNTAIN AS VARSITY FOOTBALL AND TRACK COACH, JAMES SHOUSH AS WRESTLING COACH, KEVIN OLIGSCHLAEGER AS VARSITY BOYS GOLF COACH, AND SPENSER NAYLOR AS GIRLS GOLF COACH.