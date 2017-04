A CRIMINAL CHARGE HAS BEEN FILED IN CONNECTION WITH A HOUSE FIRE THAT OCCURRED IN BETHANY APRIL 10.

THE CHARGE CAME FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION BY THE MISSOURI DIVISION OF FIRE SAFETY, OF A FIRE THAT DAMAGED A HOME OWNED BY 67-YEAR-OLD RONALD D. STOUT OF BETHANY.

THE INVESTIGATION AT 2607 GRAND AVENUE IN BETHANY, DETERMINED THE FIRE WAS ALLEGEDLY SET STOUT.

STOUT WAS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF 2ND-DEGREE ARSON.