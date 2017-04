CARDINALS SNAP THREE GAME SKID WITH 2-1 WIN OVER PIRATES

THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS SNAPPED A THREE GAME LOSING SKID MONDAY NIGHT AS THEY OPENED A QUICK THREE GAME HOME SERIES WITH THE PITTSBURGH PIRATES WITH A 2-1 VICTORY.

STARTING PITCHER LANCE LYNN PUT THE CARDINALS ON HIS BACK AND THREW SEVEN SHUTOUT INNINGS ALLOWING JUST THREE PIRATES HITS AND WALKING JUST ONE WHILE POSTING FIVE STRIKE OUTS TO PICK UP HIS FIRST WIN OF THE YEAR.

LYNN HAD TO BE UP TO THE TASK BECAUSE PITTSBURGH STARTER IVAN NOVA WAS HOLDING ST. LOUIS DOWN AS WELL. NOVA WOULD THROW ALL EIGHT INNINGS FOR PITTSBURGH ALLOWING JUST TWO RUNS ON FIVE HITS WITH NO WALKS AND THREE STRIKE OUTS, ALL ON JUST 78 PITCHES.

THE ST. LOUIS OFFENSE HOWEVER DID DO JUST ENOUGH TO GET LYNN THE WIN. KOLTEN WONG STARTED THE SCORING BY HITTING A SOLO HOME RUN IN THE THIRD INNING, HIS FIRST OF THE SEASON.

IN THE SEVENTH INNING ST. LOUIS WOULD MANUFACTURE WHAT WOULD PROVE TO BE THE GAME WINNER. WITH ONE OUT RANDAL GRICHUK WOULD SINGLE BEFORE STEALING SECOND BASE AND ADVANCING TO THIRD ON AN ERRANT THROW. JOSE MARTINEZ WOULD DRIVE HIM IN WITH A SINGLE TO CENTER FIELD.

FOLLOWING THAT RUN IN THE BOTTOM OF THE SEVENTH TREVOR ROSENTHAL CAME ON FOR A 1-2-3 EIGHTH BEFORE GIVING THE BALL TO CLOSER SEUNG-HWAN OH IN THE NINTH. OH WOULD SURRENDER A ONE OUT SINGLE TO JOSH BELL, WHO WOULD ADVANCE ON A GROUND OUT AND SCORE ON A DOUBLE FROM PINCH HITTER GREGORY POLANCO.

NEITHER OFFENSE HAD MUCH BANG MONDAY, WITH THE BOTH TEAMS HAVING JUST FIVE HITS EACH. THE CARDINALS WERE LED BY RANDAL GRICHUK WHO WENT 2 FOR 3 WITH A RUN SCORED, AND THE PIRATES WERE PACED BY JOSH BELL WHO WENT 2 FOR 4 WITH A RUN SCORED.

THE CARDINALS HOWEVER WERE 1 FOR 1 WITH RUNNERS IN SCORING POSITION, STRANDING JUST FIVE IN THE GAME WHILE PITTSBURGH WENT 1 FOR 4 WITH RUNNERS IN SCORING POSITION AND LEFT SEVEN ON BASE.

TONIGHT IN GAME TWO OF THE THREE GAME SET THE CARDINALS WILL TRY TO SECURE THEIR FIRST SERIES WIN OF THE 2017 SEASON. ON THE MOUND FOR THE CARDINALS WILL BE MIKE LEAKE WHO IS 1-1 WITH AN ERA OF 0.60, ALLOWING JUST ONE RUN IN 15 INNINGS THROUGH HIS FIRST TWO STARTS. HE HAS WON EIGHT OF HIS LAST 10 DECISIONS AGAINST PITTSBURGH DATING BACK TO 2012.

THE PIRATES ARE SET TO HAND THE BALL TO CHAD KUHL WHO IS 1-0 WITH AN ERA OF 2.38 THROUGH HIS FIRST TWO OUTING OF 2017. KUHL MADE TWO STARTS AGAINST ST. LOUIS LAST YEAR, GOING 0-1 WITH AN ERA OF 6.43 IN THOSE OUTINGS, WORKING SEVEN INNINGS ALLOWING FIVE RUNS AND A CARDINALS BATTING AVERAGE OF .364.

FIRST PITCH AT BUSCH STADIUM TONIGHT IS SET FOR 7:15.