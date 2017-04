INFANT DIES IN CRASH SOUTH OF CHILLICOTHE

AT 10:55 A.M. MONDAY, THE MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL, ALONG WITH EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE CALLED TO AN AREA THREE MILES SOUTH OF CHILLICOTHE ON U.S. 65.

ACCORDING TO REPORTS, 23-YEAR-OLD BENJAMIN DAVIS, OF CHILLICOTHE, MO., WAS SOUTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 65 WHEN HE REAR-ENDED A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 26-YEAR-OLD WARREN NICHOLS, OF SPRINGFIELD, MO.

WARREN AND 27-YEAR-OLD AMANDA NICHOLS, ALSO OF SPRINGFIELD, SUFFERED MODERATE INJURIES. OCCUPANT INFANT SON ROWAN NICHOLS, LATER DIED AT HEDRICK MEDICAL CENTER IN CHILLICOTHE.

DAVIS SUSTAINED MODERATE INJURIES AND WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH.