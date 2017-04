INTERIM CLERK NAMED IN NODAWAY COUNTY

NODAWAY COUNTY ONCE AGAIN HAS A COUNTY CLERK, AT LEAST TEMPORARILY.

ON FRIDAY THE NODAWAY COUNTY COMMISSION NAMED LONGTIME DEPUTY CLERK LORRAINE O’DONNELL NODAWAY COUNTY’S INTERIM COUNTY CLERK, REPLACING KAREN LEADER WHO RESIGNED FROM THE POSITION APRIL 10th. O’DONNELL HAS SPENT 23 YEARS WORKING IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE.

GOVERNOR ERIC GREITENS WILL NAME A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS, BUT O’DONNEL MADE IT CLEAR WHEN APPOINTED SHE HAS NO DESIRE TO KEEP THE CLERK’S JOB AND WOULD NOT BE SEEKING IT WHEN ELECTION TIME COMES AROUND.

THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE HAS INFORMED THE COUNTY COMMISSION THAT IT WOULD LIKE TO HAVE BOTH ONLINE AND COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS IN HAND BY MAY 1.