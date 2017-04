IOWA MAN WITH MULTITUDE OF WARRANTS CAUGHT BY TROOPERS

JUST AFTER 4:00 P.M. MONDAY, TROOPERS ARRESTED 31-YEAR-OLD JAMES D. MYERS ON A SLEW OF CHARGES.

THE SEYMOUR, IA RESIDENT WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE , MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, FELONY UNLAWFUL USE WEAPON, NO INSURANCE AND FAIL TO REGISTER MOTOR VEHICLE.

TROOPERS FOUND MYERS WAS WANTED IN HARRISON COUNTY ON A BETHANY POLICE DEPARTMENT WARRANT FOR HIT AND RUN, AS WELL AS THREE HARRISON COUNTY FAILURE TO APPEAR WARRANTS FOR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELT AND 3RD-DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT.

MYERS IS ON 24 HOUR HOLD IN THE DAVIESS DEKALB REGIONAL JAIL.