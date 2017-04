PRINCETON SCHOOL APPROVES TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES

PRINCETON’S BOARD OF EDUCATION HELD A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY NIGHT AND APPROVED THE CONTRACT FOR TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES FOR THE DISTRICT. A CONTRACT WILL BE DRAWN WITH GRM NETWORKS TO PURCHASE AND INSTALL COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE. THE PROJECT WILL COST NEARLY 23 THOUSAND DOLLARS. JUST OVER 13 THOUSAND DOLLARS WILL BE PAID BY THE E-RATE PROGRAM. THE DISTRICT’S BALANCE WILL AMOUNT TO 95 HUNDRED DOLLARS. THE BOARD ALSO RECEIVED UPDATES FOR POSSIBLE TIMELINES FOR THE SCHOOL’S CONSTRUCTION PROJECT. BIDS WILL BE DUE ON APRIL 27TH FOR WORK TO DEMOLISH THREE OUT BUILDINGS. THE BOARD WILL APPROVE A BID FOR THAT WORK THAT EVENING. DEMOLITION COULD BEGIN AS EARLY AS MAY 11TH. MAY 1ST WILL BE THE ANTICIPATED DATE THAT THE EXCAVATION AND STORM DRAINAGE PACKAGE WILL BE RELEASED FOR BID. THOSE BIDS WILL BE DUE BACK ON MAY 15TH. THERE IS AN ESTIMATED DATE OF JUNE 1ST FOR THE EXCAVATION CONTRACTOR TO BEGIN WORK. THE BOARD HAS TABLED THE DEVELOPMENT OF A BUS DRIVER COMPENSATION PACKAGE UNTIL THEIR MAY 8TH MEETING.