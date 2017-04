ROYALS WELCOME GIANTS TO TOWN

THE LAST TIME THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS WERE AT KAUFFMAN STADIUM THEY WERE CLOSING OUT GAME SEVEN OF THE 2014 WORLD SERIES. TONIGHT THEY RETURN TO KAUFFMAN FOR A BRIEF TWO GAME VISIT AS THE ROYALS WRAP UP AN EIGHT GAME HOME STAND.

CURRENTLY THOSE SAME GIANTS ARE A LONG WAY FROM THEIR 2014 WORLD CHAMPION SELVES, STARTING THE 2017 CAMPAIGN AT 5-9 AND ARE SITTING IN A TIE FOR LAST PLACE OF THE NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST WITH THE SAN DIEGO PADRES. THE GIANTS HAVE LOST TWO STRAIGHT AND ARE COMING OF A 3-4 HOMESTAND WHICH WRAPPED UP BY LOSING THREE OF FOUR TO COLORADO.

THE ROYALS ON THE OTHER HAND ARE WINNERS OF FOUR STRAIGHT AND ARE COMING OFF A THREE GAME SWEEP OF THE LOS ANGELES ANGELS. THE WINNING RUN HAS THE ROYALS UP TO 6-6 ON THE YEAR AND HAS THEM OUT OF LAST PLACE IN THE AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL AND INTO A TIE WITH THE CHICAGO WHITE SOX FOR THIRD PLACE IN THE DIVISION TWO GAMES BACK OF FIRST PLACE DETROIT AND A HALF GAME BACK OF THE TWINS.

TONIGHT AS THE GIANTS AND ROYALS BEGIN THE QUICK TWO GAME SET, THE ROYALS ARE SCHEDULED TO START JASON HAMMEL ON THE MOUND. HAMMEL IS 0-1 WITH AN ERA OF 6.52. HE IS 0-3 WITH A 3.17 ERA IN 11 CAREER APPEARANCES AGAINST THE GIANTS.

THE GIANTS ARE SET TO SEND OUT MATT CAIN THIS EVENING. CAIN IS 1-0 WITH AN ERA OF 4.82. HE HAS FACED KANSAS CITY JUST ONCE, PICKING UP A WIN AFTER ALLOWING THREE EARNED RUNS IN EIGHT INNINGS IN JUNE 2008. HE IS 9-14 WITH A 3.43 ERA IN INTERLEAGUE GAMES.

ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT 2-0 JASON VARGAS WILL BE ON THE MOUND FOR KANSAS CITY WHILE THE GIANTS HAND THE BALL TO MADISON BUMGARNER, WHO WENT 2-0 WITH A FIVE INNING SAVE IN GAME SEVEN OF THAT 2014 WORLD SERIES.

YOU CAN CATCH THE ROYALS AND GIANTS EACH OF THE NEXT TWO NIGHT ON CLASSIC ROCK KKWK 100.1 FM WITH PREGAME AT 6:30 AND FIRST PITCH AT 7:15.